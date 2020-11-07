play
Who is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California to an Indian mother and Jamaican father. Her parents were both immigrants.

Ms Harris says she's always been comfortable with her identity and simply describes herself as "an American".

She later studied law at Howard University, which is one of America's most famous historically black universities.

In 2003, Ms Harris became the district attorney for the city of San Francisco, and then went on to become California's attorney general, which is the top lawyer and law enforcement official in the state. She was the first black person to serve in the position.

In 2019, Harris launched her own campaign to become the Democratic Party's nominee for president but she eventually lost that race to Joe Biden who later picked her to stand as his vice-president.

