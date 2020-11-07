play
Joe Biden wins the 2020 Presidential election

Last updated at 17:10
BeidenReuters

Joe Biden has won the race to become the next US president, defeating Donald Trump after the election on Tuesday 3 November.

The BBC projects that Mr Biden has won the key state of Pennsylvania - that means the BBC expects he is very likely to win once all the votes are counted.

It takes him beyond the total of 270 electoral college votes needed to become President.

Donald Trump's team hasn't accepted defeat yet and said it will fight on.

What do US kids expect from Joe Biden?

The projected result is based on the unofficial results from states that have already finished counting their votes and the expected voted from states where the count is still going on, such as Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona.

The number of people who have voted is the highest for over 100 years with Mr Biden getting over 73 million votes, the highest ever for a candidate and Mr Trump getting almost 70 million.

What has Joe Biden said?
Joe Biden tweetJoeBiden/Twitter

The new president-elect has released a statement saying: "I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice-President-elect Harris

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

He also sent a message on social media saying he was honoured that his fellow Americans had chosen him as president and promised to work for all Americans, whether they voted for him or not.

Who is Joe Biden?
Who is Joe Biden?

He's not a new face in US politics - he's a former vice-president, and has been a politician in Washington DC since 1973!

He served as President Barack Obama's deputy from 2009 to 2017. He did a lot of work around trying to reduce gun violence, and worked with other parts of the US government to negotiate spending.

Before that, he represented the state of Delaware in the Senate - one half of the US Congress, which is where representatives elected by each of America's fifty states work - for 36 years.

He's 77 and was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

He'd be the oldest president ever when he takes over the job in January 2021.

How did we get here?
Biden-Trump

Election day in the US was on Tuesday 3 November.

Depending on the state where they live, people could vote on the day but are also allowed to vote early (as Donald Trump did in Florida) or by post.

Since then the state election teams have been counting the millions of votes - and to make sure the count is accurate, that can take a long time!

On election day results poured in from across the US and much of the focus ended up on the states that have a large number of both Donald Trump and Joe Biden supporters.

man-votingGetty Images

These so-called "swing states" - that swing between the Democratic and Republican Party - are crucial.

In 2016 many of these were won by Donald Trump, but this time they were won by Joe Biden.

Donald Trump took an early lead in many states after encouraging his voters to vote in person, but due to the coronavirus pandemic Joe Biden encouraged his supporters to vote by post.

As time went on, and the postal votes began to be counted, Joe Biden took the a lead and ended up winning.

What happens next?
Vice-President Joe Biden takes the oath of officeEVN
Joe Biden being inaugurated as Vice President in 2013

Donald Trump remains President until the end of his term in January next year.

That's the day when the new President gets inaugurated and has to start the job, spending the next four years in the White House until this all happens again in 2024.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS!

  • It is gonna go to court

  • yay!

  • Well done Biden! Good luck!

  • I am happy that joe won not trump

  • Hopefully he will be a good President and doesn't turn out to be another Donald Trump

  • Aaay! Biden woooohoooooo yaaaaaya b-Biden ya ya yayay (no offence trump supporters,) but this is the thing that America needs (well actually idk yet)

  • No more trump! (For four years)

    • Rainbowgynmast123 replied:
      If you get voted out you can’t get voted in again! EVER!!!!

  • Yes!! Biden won! Go Biden, go Biden, go Biden, gooo Biden!! And I quote from the song; “it’s a party in the USA!”
    I’m so so so pleased!! Like and/or comment if you agree with me!

    • Trix07 replied:
      I just know that Biden will be a great president

  • Well it’s about time

  • Yes

  • Donald will not accept this. It is going to go to the court i think. Donald has to accept this. Fair and square.

    • Mia replied:
      I think he was trying to, but they rejected him. Anyways, he said if Biden wins, he'll leave America, hopefully he isn't planning to come here......

  • YAY Joe Biden won

  • Yay!!!! I knew it! Yay ! PARTYING 🎉. I’m not even living there but HEY YAY!!!!!!!!!

  • Yesss!! Trump is finally gone (for now) I hope Biden knows what he's doing, everyone has high expectations of him

    • Rainbowgynmast123 replied:
      He’s not president yet. He is going to be president next year in November 2021 I think 🤔.

Newsround Home