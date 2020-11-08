Little Mix: The Search - Since September win the show

On Saturday 7 November, the final show of Little Mix: The Search aired which means one band won and will be joining Little Mix on tour.

And the winners are... Since September!

Four bands, Melladaze, Y-Change, Since September and Nostalia went through after Friday's semi-finals.

Each group performed two songs each during the final and it was a public vote that chose the winner.

BBC/ModestTV

Since September are made up of members Jacob, Patrick, Harry and Matthew. They were mentored on the show by McFly, who also performed in the semi-final.

Little Mix tweeted saying: "Huge congratulations to Since September! We can't wait to tour with you! Also a massive thank you to all the bands who took part in."

"And of course thank you to everyone who applied, our guest performers, our amazing crew and everyone who watched and voted! This has been the most incredible experience, thank you for joining us on The Search!" they added.

Since September band member Matthew Nolan said: "This has been an absolute pleasure. We've all dreamt of this and it could've been anyone's."

Where was Jesy?

Jesy fell ill after Friday's semi-final

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson missed the final show due to falling ill.

Jesy will also miss the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday 8 November, which the band are set to host and perform at.