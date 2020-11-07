play
Little Mix: The Search - Jesy to miss the final show due to illness

It's a massive weekend for Little Mix - the band released their new album Confetti on Friday 6 November and the final of their BBC One show The Search is set to air on 7 November.

But sadly, Jesy Nelson won't be appearing on the show, as she is unwell.

It means the 29-year-old will also miss the MTV Europe Music Awards on 8 November, at which the band were due to host and to perform.

Little MixLittleMix/Twitter

A tweet from the band's official Twitter account said: "Can you believe tonight's the FINAL of The Search!! We're unbelievably proud of all 6 bands and we can't wait to see the final 4 perform! We're so sad Jesy won't be able to join us tonight, but we have such an amazing show in store for you all".

Little mix

It's not the first time things haven't gone to plan on the show. The audition stages of the show were supposed to be on television in April, but they were pushed back to September as the covid-19 pandemic meant the crew couldn't film live shows.

The first live show was also delayed by a week when members of the production team tested positive for coronavirus.

  Oh no

