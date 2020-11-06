Cute koalas head home after rescue from bush fires

Check out these sweet furry koalas that were rescued during the bushfires in Australia at the end of last year.

Lots of animals' habitats were destroyed by the fires, along with one million hectares of bushland.

Money was donated from all over the world to help Australian animals, like koalas, who were badly affected by the fires.

After spending months at a wildlife reserve being helped to get back to full health, it's time for these guys to return home to the wild.