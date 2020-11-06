Radio 1: Five new presenters to join the station

Radio 1 has announced that five new presenters will join the station from 4 January.

In a big shake-up, Greg James is returning to the Breakfast show five days a week, while Dev, Phil Taggart and Huw Stevens are all leaving the station.

Three new names - Joel Mitchell, Mollie Finn and Fee Mak - will take turns hosting Early Breakfast on Fridays.

Newcomer Sian Eleri will present Radio 1's Chillest Show and Gemma Bradley will host BBC Music Introducing on Radio 1.

This is a really exciting time for Radio 1 as we prepare to welcome the next generation of talent Aled Haydn Jones , Head of Radio 1.

Fresh talent

Sian is currently presenting at BBC Radio Cymru, while Gemma joined BBC Radio Ulster in 2019.

Joel, Fee and Sian all presented their first ever shows on Radio 1 in 2019, when they applied, along with more than 1,000 others, to host a guest slot over Christmas.

"I had the time of my life covering the incredible Phil Taggart on the Chillest Show last Christmas, so having the chance to come back and become a part of the family means everything to me," says Sian.

Joel Mitchell says: "I'm beyond excited to get back behind the microphone at Radio 1! Covering the Official Chart last Christmas was a really proud moment for me, and I can't wait to kick off the weekend with Radio 1's famous early morning crew in January 2021."

Mollie will take on the slot as her first job in radio after volunteering as a presenter at Bournemouth University's student station Nerve Radio - following in the footsteps of Greg James who hosted his first show on Radio 1 the day after graduating from university.

"Being a part of the station that has been an inspiration and huge part of my life is a real dream come true!", she said.

A station shake-up

Greg, who currently hosts the Breakfast show Monday-Thursday, no longer gets to lie in on Friday

Radio 1 Breakfast will return to a five-day week for the first time since 2018, with Greg James continuing to host the show, 7am-10.30am from Monday to Friday.

Greg James says: "I've had two years of being called a part-timer by the listeners for deserting them on Fridays so it's time I actually put a shift in and be with them all week."

Greg's return to Fridays means Matt and Mollie are moving to the 1-4pm slot Friday to Sunday.

Arielle Free takes over Early Breakfast from Monday-Thursday, while Adele Roberts will host Weekend Breakfast.

Goodbye to Dev!

Dev was a celebrity contestant on Strictly Come Dancing 2019

Dev currently presents Friday to Sunday afternoons on the station and you might also recognise him from CBBC's The Playlist.

He joined Radio 1 in 2009 as host of the weekend breakfast show, before joining forces with former co-host Alice Levine in 2018.

The pair hosted together for two years, fronting popular formats such as fan favourite Kids Ask Difficult Questions.

He tweeted to say he's ready for some new challenges and his last day will be 20 December 2020.

The post said: "Being a DJ on Radio 1 for the past 11 years and 1Xtra for 7 years has been a childhood dream come true and it's been a huge part of my life.

"I have made some amazing memories and even better friends. It's been an absolute privilege and a pleasure to waffle and entertain so many listeners but I'm ready for some new challenges."