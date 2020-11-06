New Little Mix album drops as group's TV show reaches finale

@littlemix / Instagram Little Mix's sixth album Confetti was released on 6 November 2020, the cover sees the girls covered in dramatic glittery makeup. We're big fans on this look - you can never have too much sparkle!

We've got some news to brighten up your Friday!

Superstar girl group Little Mix have dropped their new album, Confetti. What track is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

The group said they "worked to hard on this album" and hope their fans "love it as much as" they do.

The group are set to host the 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards on 8 November.

@LittleMix / Twitter Ok, now we REALLY want a glittery onesie!

The group shared the news on social media and thanked their fans for all their support: "We can't thank you enough for all the love you've shown us this year."

Little Mix have been busy this year as they've not only dropped a brand new album and filmed epic accompanying music videos (all during a global pandemic!), but they've also starred in their very own singing competition, Little Mix The Search.

The talent show has seen six groups battle it out for the chance to go on tour with Little Mix next year.

And the big final event is happening THIS weekend! The semi-final airs on BBC One at 7pm tonight and the final is at 6.05pm on Saturday 7 November.

@littlemix / Instagram Check out the Confetti track list

The album's track list was announced on the band's Instagram.

It includes 13 tracks but somehow we don't think it's going to be an unlucky omen for the girls. The video for the single Sweet Melody, released two weeks ago, has already had over 20 MILLION views!

The group are planning a nation-wide Confetti tour next year, and the winner of Little Mix: The Search will be on stage performing as their support act.

Do you have a favourite track from the new album? And who do you want to win Little Mix: The Search? Let us know in the comments below!