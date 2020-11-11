Social distancing, lockdown restrictions and the coronavirus all mean plans for Diwali this year will be quite different.

There are different rules in different parts of the UK which will affect celebrations, for example not being able to have parties at home or limits on the number of people who can meet up.

But that doesn't mean the Hindu Festival of Light won't be marked this year - there are lots of other ways to celebrate.

These children have been telling us about what's changed for them this year and what they've got planned.