Big parties, family get-togethers, firework displays music and dancing are all a big part of the Hindu Festival of Light - Diwali.

But this year the celebrations will be a bit different because of social distancing, lockdown rules and the coronavirus.

There are still lots of ways to mark the festival though.

Six-year-old Aishwarya, along with her mum who's a dance teacher, have got some traditional Indian dance steps you can learn at home.