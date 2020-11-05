Among Us: New update adds support for colour blindness

Innersloth

The makers of Among Us have rolled out a new patch update to try and make the game more accessible.

Innersloth - which makes the game - announced the changes in a blog post.

As well as adding an Anonymous mode, and a Task bar mode, the team revealed a change to help people with colour blindness.

Now, when players are doing tasks which involve connecting coloured wires, like in Electrical, each side of the wires will have symbols. This should mean players know which ends to line up, even if they can't tell which colour they are.

The developers also announced that more updates were on their way, including a new map and account creation, to help combat hacking and toxic players.

What is colour blindness?

Getty Images An optician can help to test for colour blindness

Colour blindness affects around 300 million people in the world.

It is also known as colour vision deficiency (CVD) and people with it find it difficult to identify and tell the difference between certain colours, in particular shades of red, yellow and green.

This can be frustrating when choosing things like clothes, or identifying vegetables, or looking at colourful traffic lights.

There is no cure for colour blindness but technology can help, for example settings can be changed on computers and other electronic devices, and there are apps which can help identify colours for you.

There are also special tinted lenses which can be worn to help people with CVD distinguish between certain colours.