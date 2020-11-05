I'm A Celebrity: Ant and Dec do bushtucker trial

ITV/I'm A Celebrity/Twitter

It's something fans of I'm A Celebrity have been waiting ages to see - Ant and Dec FINALLY taking on a bushtucker trial of their own!

The presenting duo have watched plenty of celebs doing everything from being covered in creepy crawlies to facing their fears - and the cheeky chaps are often on the sidelines having a laugh.

But now, the tables have turned.

The pair will be seen taking on three bushtucker trials as part of a special programme - I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story - ahead of the new series.

The show will look back on 19 series and this year's line-up of campmates will also be revealed.

The three trials - Catch A Falling Star, Face Your Fears and an eating challenge - were filmed last year in Australia as Ant and Dec were rehearsing for a live show.

They involve slime, stars, critters and some jungle surprises!

After the pair agreed to take part Dec said: "Oh my days, what are we doing?"

While Ant joked: "I feel this is payback. We've got away with it for so long that they're just going to throw everything at us."

The presenters looked a lot happier and cleaner before the trials!

WATCH: Check out this year's I'm A Celeb castle!

Because of coronavirus this year's show won't be filmed in Australia, but at Gwrych Castle in Wales instead.

Despite social distancing rules and restrictions in place in Wales and across the UK, it has been confirmed that the show will still go ahead as planned.

I'm A Celebrity...A Jungle Story is on ITV on Sunday at 8:10pm.

The new series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here starts on Sunday 15 November.

