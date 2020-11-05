Meet the 'World Puddle Jumping' champion Theo!

The World Puddle Jumping Championships has announced its winner.

Theo who is three from Wales took top spot this year!

The competition usually takes place in Wicksteed Park in Kettering and hundreds of children join in every year.

Because of Covid-19 and the restrictions the event was held online to keep everyone safe.

Doing it online meant that 1,200 children joined and the competition reached as far as Australia.

The organisers have said they want to continue to reach children that far away so the online element is here to stay!

Watch the winning entry here!