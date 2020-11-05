The Witches: Movie criticised for its portrayal of limb impairments

Warner Bros Dahl's novel is about a group of disguised witches who plot to turn children into mice

A new film version of Roald Dahl's novel The Witches has been criticised for its depiction of limb difference.

The film, which stars Anne Hathaway, features evil witches who have distinct hand and feet impairments.

It was released for streaming last month and shortly afterwards the hashtag #NotAWitch began trending on social media.

Film studio Warner Bros said it was "deeply saddened" to learn the movie "could upset people with disabilities".

Actress Grace Mandeville - who starred in CBBC show The Sparticle Mystery - said she was "really disappointed with the decision to give the villains in the movie a disability for absolutely no reason other than to make the character seem scarier".

Getty Images Actress Grace Mandeville said the film would make some young viewers scared of people with limb impairments

She said: "The truth is children will watch this movie and some will then be scared of people that have limb impairments or ectrodactyly [a split hand] thanks to this film.

"I thought we were moving forward in this industry, but once again a movie has used scars and a disability to create a scary character."

She added: "I'm aware that this is just a movie to some people, but this affects the perception of disabled people more than you'll realise."

TV presenter Alex Brooker, who has hand and arm impairments, told the BBC that the images could "add to the stigma" around disability.

Getty Images Paralympian Claire Cashmore, who received an MBE in 2007, said the film had left her "very confused/upset"

UK Paralympic swimmer and Para-triathlete Claire Cashmore also spoke out about the film's negative effect.

Cashmore, who was born without a left forearm, said images of Hathaway's character had left her "very confused/upset", and suggested Warner Bros should have asked for feedback before making the film.

"We want disabilities to be normalised and be represented in a positive light rather than [be] associated with being a scary, evil witch."

"I know a lot of children and adults who are born missing their fingers and I want them to know that this does not represent you. Your limb difference is not scary. Your difference is unique and beautiful and should be celebrated."

Warner Brothers Studios Anne Hathaway stars in the new film

In the original book, the witches are described as having "thin curvy claws" instead of fingernails, and feet that "have square ends with no toes on them at all".

In the new film, Anne Hathaway's Grand High Witch and others are revealed to have three elongated fingers on each hand.

Warner Bros said it had "worked with designers and artists to come up with a new interpretation of the cat-like claws that are described in the book".

A statement from the company said: "It was never the intention for viewers to feel that the fantastical, non-human creatures were meant to represent them."