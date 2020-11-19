World Toilet Day 2020: Why are toilets and hand-washing facilities so important, especially this year?

Happy World Toilet Day! It might sound silly, but take a second to think about how important toilets are...

If you've not heard of it before, World Toilet Day is an official worldwide awareness day that the United Nations (UN) created in 2013 with the aim of tackling the global sanitation crisis. Almost half of people in the world don't have safe access to toilets.

The UN is a worldwide organisation, that brings countries together to talk about (and try to agree on) world issues.

Why does World Toilet Day matter?

Around the world, 4.2 billion people live without safe access to a toilet, including hundreds of millions of children. One in five primary schools in the world don't have toilets at all. If you've grown up in the UK, that's probably quite hard to imagine.

This year, because of the covid-19 pandemic, the lack of basic sanitation is even more worrying, because of how important it us for us all to wash our hands to prevent the spread of the virus.

Almost half of schools around the world don't have working hand-washing facilities. That affects nearly 900 million children.

Getty Images Hand-washing has never been more important than this year due to the coronavirus pandemic

The UN has set a goal of making sure everyone in the world has a safe toilet by 2030.

But in July, the UN said progress for this goal was "alarmingly off-track", so they launched a plan to speed up progress on the goal, saying:

"COVID-19 makes us acutely aware of our shared vulnerability. The consequences of chronic underinvestment in water and sanitation services for billions of people are becoming abundantly clear."

They are going to focus more on support at country-level, and have yearly meetings to make sure everything is on-track.

Getty Images The UK government brought out nationwide campaigns to encourage hand-washing in March

Why are safe toilets so important?

Having access to a safe and working toilet can affect lots of things like public health and personal safety, especially for women and girls. So they're super important.

There are also diseases such as cholera and typhoid that can be transmitted if people don't have access to safe, functioning toilets.