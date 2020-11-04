US Election: What happens when the result is too close to call?

Getty Images/BBC

You've probably heard by now that there's no clear result from the US election yet. Millions have voted for Donald Trump, but millions have voted for Joe Biden, and it's taking a while to count all of those votes.

Both candidates are really close in a number of swing states - which means the votes in those areas could go either way.

Joe Biden has said he's on track to win, and Donald Trump has said, incorrectly (that's important to know!) that he has already won. So what normally happens when elections are this close?

A record breaking number of people voted via post

This year is different than almost every other US Presidential election, because a record number of people - more than 100 million, which is bigger than the population of the entire United Kingdom - voted by post. Many people have done this because they think it's safer than going to polling stations full of people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Donald Trump has called the election "an embarrassment" and "a major fraud," largely because of these postal votes, although he has no evidence of any fraud, and no independent officials who oversee the votes in each state have reported any concerns.

Donald Trump has said he will go to America's Supreme Court with a legal challenge to question whether election rules have been followed properly.

Both Trump's Republican Party and Joe Biden's Democratic Party said before the election they were preparing for legal disputes after the results. Any legal challenge could take weeks, or even months, to solve, though the new Presidential term begins on 20 January, 2021, so a result would have to be found by then.

There are concerns that if the result is close demonstrators could come out to support their candidates.

In many American city centres, shops and businesses have put up barriers to protect themselves in case these demonstrations become violent. In the capital, Washington D.C. a large fence has been put up around the White House to prevent any demonstrators getting near it.

Has this happened before?

Candidates going to the courts is a very unusual way for a Presidential election to be solved, but something similar did happen in 2000, when George W. Bush became President following a decision from the Supreme Court.

That was after the Democratic candidate, Al Gore, lost out in Florida by just over 500 votes (from a total of almost six million). There were massive legal arguments about which votes could be recounted, and eventually the Supreme Court had to rule.

The court's decision meant Al Gore was beaten by George Bush in the electoral vote, even though across the whole country he had received over half a million more votes than Bush.

Gore was the first candidate since 1888 to win the popular vote but lose in the Electoral College.

In 2016 Donald Trump won the Presidency despite winning the majority of votes across the country too.

Al Gore and George W Bush during a 2000 Presidential debate

There have been other tight votes - but they were quite a while ago and America's political system was very different to what it is now.

In 1800 no candidate won an Electoral College majority so the House of Representatives, which is another part of America's government, had to decide who would be president.

They had to hold 36 votes before a candidate got a majority. Finally, Thomas Jefferson won and became the third President of the United States.

In 1804, the country adopted the 12th Amendment to the US Constitution, which put a plan in place in case there was a tie in the Presidential election again.

This map shows which states voted for who in the 1800 Presidential election, which Thomas Jefferson eventually won

Why is it so close?

The fact that the result is so close shows how split the country is. There are lots and lots of people who disagree on who they want as their President.

So far, more than 65 million people have voted for each candidate, that's a lot of people who support candidates with very different ideas about how America should be run.

Some states are really divided, in Florida for example, more than 5.5 million people voted for Donald Trump while 5.2 million people voted for Joe Biden.

In other cases whole states are very keen on different candidates. Wyoming, for example, had almost 70% of its votes go to Donald Trump, while Massachusetts had almost the same percentage of its votes go to his opponent.

Everywhere you look in the States, there are big differences of opinion over what the country should be like.

Reuters

Are there other unusual ways America has decided who wins tied elections?

We're glad you asked, because yes there are!

In January 2018, State Officials in Virginia decided who would get a seat in the state's House of Delegates by drawing a name from a bowl after two candidates got exactly the same amount of votes.

Drawing a name out of a hat might sound crazy, but it's not unusual for something like this to decide who wins in a tie-break situation in US politics.

There are lots of examples of pulling names and even ping-pong balls out of hats, or making a final decision by flipping coins

All of this sounds a bit silly, but these examples are all from the last 20 years!

When it comes to the Presidency however, it seems likely that any final decision on a tight vote will come from one of the candidates deciding to accept defeat, quite possibly after America's courts have heard their arguments about the results.