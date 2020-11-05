The World Puddle Jumping Championships won by three-year-old

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Meet 'World Puddle Jumping' champion Theo!

The World Puddle Jumping Championships has announced its winner.

Theo, a three-year-old from Wales took the title after his enthusiastic puddle diving video won the hearts of the judges.

The competition was judged on things like the height of the jump, enthusiasm, distance of splash and stickability (that's the amount of mud which clings to each child jumping!).

The competition usually takes place in Wicksteed Park in Kettering and hundreds of children join in, but because of Covid-19 restrictions the event was held online this year.

Theo's parents couldn't quite believe he had won and said they had found out about the contest quite late on.

They put him in his waterproofs and hunted down the largest puddle they could find!

Theo decided he'd rather swim in the puddle it was that big and when asked about his technique, he said he just ran at it.

Aled, Theo's dad, said: "He found the biggest puddle in the park and started to roll in it!"

Rachael James, judge of the competition, said: "We couldn't have had a better winner. Theo was hands down the winner.

"It was his pure energy and enthusiasm that was amazing and he couldn't get more covered in mud."

Getty Images

The puddle jumping competition has been held for eight years with children from the local area usually taking part.

Doing it online meant that 1,200 children joined in with contestants from as far away as Australia getting involved.

Children from around the world sent in videos of themselves jumping in puddles for a panel of judges to look at, and rate, before deciding on an overall winner.

Getty Images

The organisers have said they want to continue to reach children near and far, so the online element is here to stay.

Rachael James said going online has been a good thing overall: "It was a worry doing it virtually to start with and it was a shame that people wouldn't have the buzz of being at the park.

"But it's been a real win because more people know about the park now and more people have taken part which is what we are about."