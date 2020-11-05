Gentoo penguins are four species not two say researchers

Getty Images

New research suggests that gentoo penguins should be reclassified into four different species of penguin rather than two.

The new evidence says that birds are slightly different in shape and size, and can be told apart by their DNA (genetic code in cells).

Scientists think that recognising the four different species will help conservation efforts as any drop in one gentoo group would be easier to spot and could help them get extra protection, such as being put on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of threatened species.

They think it is because the different colonies live in different areas and don't breed with each other, so the groups have evolved over time to suit their environment.

An international group of scientists will review the application before deciding if the classification of the penguins will change.

Getty Images Gentoo penguins eat lots of crab and fish only makes up 15% of their diet!

Gentoo penguins live are native to sub-Antarctic islands.

They are classed as near threatened in terms of extinction,

The study, done by Dr Jane Younger of the Milner Centre for Evolution at the University of Bath used genome data to create an evolutionary tree to understand the relationship between the different populations of penguins.

The study has identified four different species of gentoo, P. ellsworthi, P. poncetii, P. taeniata and P. papua.

Dr Younger said: "Superficially, these species look very similar to each other; it's very hard to tell them apart just with your eyes.

"But if we sequence their genomes we can see very clearly that they are different. We also can tell based on different measurements."

Getty Images Gentoos reach a height of 51 to 90 cm (20 to 35 in), making them the third-largest species of penguin after the two giant species, the emperor penguin and the king penguin.

PhD student Josh Tyler said: "They look very similar to the untrained eye, but when we measured their skeletons we found statistical differences in the lengths of their bones and the sizes and shape of their beaks".

The research also shows that the four different types of gentoo penguins live in different places and don't breed with each other even though they could swim to each others habitats - according to Dr

Getty Images Gentoo penguins are the fastest-swimming penguins in the world, reaching speeds of up to 36 kph (22.4 mph).

At the moment the number of gentoo penguins is actually increasing.

However with the growing effects that climate change has on their habitat they should be watched more closely.

According to Dr Younger there is evidence of the penguins moving further south as the climate gets warmer.