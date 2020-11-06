Jacqueline Wilson brings back Tracey Beaker

One of CBBC's favourite characters Tracey Beaker has been on our screens for several years. Starting in 1991 with The Story of Tracy Beaker,

Next came the Dare Game, Starring Tracy Beaker, Tracy Beaker's Thumping Heart, Ask Tracy Beaker and Friends and now she's back again with My Mum Tracy Beaker.

Author of the original Tracey Book series 'The Dumping Ground' Jacqueline Wilson shares her excitement about the new show and her appreciation for how far the franchise has come.

Shanequa caught up with her and found out that she is a huge fan of music artist Stormzy! Find out why...