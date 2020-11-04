First polar bear cub born in the UK for 25 years to leave Scotland for England

RZSS Hamish was born at the Highland Wildlife Park in December 2017

Meet Hamish! Isn't this two-and-a-half-year-old polar bear cub the cutest little guy EVER!?

This fluffy chap is in the news because he is being moved from his home in Scotland to a park in England on Wednesday.

Hamish is the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years.

He currently shares an enclosure with his mother Victoria at the Highland Wildlife Park near Aviemore. His father, Arktos, is in an enclosure in another part of the park.

Hamish's new home will be Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park, where there are already four polar bears.

It is exciting to see him moving on and playing his part in the European Endangered Species Programme. Rachel Williams, , Senior animal keeper at Highland Wildlife Park

Jon Paul Orsi/RZSS/PA Hamish and his mother share an enclosure

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) had always planned to move him to another zoo once he was old enough to leave his mother.

In the wild, polar bear cubs usually leave their mothers after two to three years.

Hamish was born in December 2017 and his name was chosen through a public vote.

Thousands of people visited the park to catch a glimpse of the cub after the enclosure he shared with Victoria was reopened to the public in March 2018.

RZSS Hamish is due to leave the Highland Wildlife Park for Yorkshire on Wednesday

Rachel Williams, senior animal keeper at Highland Wildlife Park, said the "playful" bear would be missed by everyone at the park.

She said: "Hamish has made a tremendous impression on the thousands of people who visited the park since his birth and helped to highlight the threats many species face in the wild."