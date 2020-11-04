US election: What's being said on social media?

Getty Images Votes are still being counted, so how have people been reacting to the results so far on social media?

People across America - and the world - are waiting to find out who has won the US presidential election.

Counts are still taking place and no final result has been announced - but that of course hasn't stopped people taking to social media to share their thoughts!

Let's see what people are saying.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Getty Images

Starting with the two candidates hoping to win the election - current president Donald Trump and his challenger - Joe Biden.

Republican - Mr Trump - posted online, saying: "We are up BIG, but they are trying to STEAL the Election. We will never let them do it. Votes cannot be cast after the Polls are closed!"

No final result has been declared, as lots of votes are still being counted. Throughout his campaign he has raised concerns about the security of postal voting, but there is no evidence to support any claims of fraud.

Both Twitter and Facebook said they would label tweets from candidates that spread disinformation about voting - and that has happened with this tweet, which has been hidden and labelled with a warning.

The Trump campaign has accused Twitter of being on a "mission to censor and silence the president".

His rival and Democrat, Joe Biden, has also been posting on social media saying: "We feel good about where we are. We believe we are on track to win this election".

So, both candidates look like they are feeling quite positive about the outcome.

What have celebrities said?

Before the election lots of famous faces, including Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, took to social media to encourage people to vote.

Now the counts are well underway, some celebs have been posting online.

Avengers actor Mark Ruffalo has urged people to be patient until the winner is officially announced. He's called for a "deep breath" as many results are still to come.

Getty Images Who did Kanye West vote for?

Meanwhile, Kanye West has revealed who he voted for and it was...himself.

The rapper announced earlier in the year that he wanted to stand in the election, and although he didn't make it on to the ballot in most states, he asked supporters to "write in Kanye West". That means he wanted them to physically write his name on the ballot.

And while he's not going to make it to the White House this year, he's not giving up after posting "Kanye 2024" - 2024 is when the next presidential election will take place.