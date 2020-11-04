Strictly: What to expect from movie week this Saturday

It's week two of the live shows this Saturday and Sunday, and this week it's 'movie week'.
The 11 remaining celebrity couples will take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges and viewers at home.
Who do you think will get ahead in their quest to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020?
Will HRVY top the leader board once again, or will it be someone else who gets Craig, Shirley, and Motsi's attention this week?
Here's what can expect from each of the couples this week - don't forget to let us know which dance you're most looking forward to seeing!
Dance style: Couples' Choice
Song: Everything's Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman
Film: Gypsy
Dance style: Tango
Song: Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera
Film: Moulin Rouge
Dance style: American Smooth
Song: Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel
Film: Frozen II
Dance style: Jive
Song: Greased Lightnin' by John Travolta
Film: Grease
Dance style: Foxtrot
Song: Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson
Film: Dreamgirls
Dance style: Paso Doble
Song: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone
Film: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly
Dance style: Cha Cha
Song: Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee
Film: Gnomeo and Juliet
Dance style: Charleston
Song: Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas
Film: Hercules
Dance style: Paso Doble
Song: Star Wars Theme by John Williams
Film: Star Wars
Dance style: Foxtrot
Song: Raindrops Keep Falling On My HeadB.J. Thomas
Film: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
Dance style: Couples' Choice
Song: The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman
Film: The Simpsons Movie
