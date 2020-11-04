Strictly: What to expect from movie week this Saturday

It's week two of the live shows this Saturday and Sunday, and this week it's 'movie week'.

The 11 remaining celebrity couples will take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges and viewers at home.

Who do you think will get ahead in their quest to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020?

Will HRVY top the leader board once again, or will it be someone else who gets Craig, Shirley, and Motsi's attention this week?

Here's what can expect from each of the couples this week - don't forget to let us know which dance you're most looking forward to seeing!

Caroline and Johannes

Dance style: Couples' Choice

Song: Everything's Coming Up Roses by Ethel Merman

Film: Gypsy

Clara and Aljaz

Dance style: Tango

Song: Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil' Kim and Christina Aguilera

Film: Moulin Rouge

Maisie and Gorka

Dance style: American Smooth

Song: Into The Unknown by Idina Menzel

Film: Frozen II

Nicola and Katya

Dance style: Jive

Song: Greased Lightnin' by John Travolta

Film: Grease

Ranvir and Giovanni

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song: Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson

Film: Dreamgirls

Bill and Oti

Dance style: Paso Doble

Song: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone

Film: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

HRVY and Janette

Dance style: Cha Cha

Song: Don't Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee

Film: Gnomeo and Juliet

Jamie and Karen

Dance style: Charleston

Song: Zero To Hero by Tawatha Agee, Lillias White, LaChanze, Roz Ryan, Cheryl Freeman and Vanéese Y. Thomas

Film: Hercules

Jason and Luba

Dance style: Paso Doble

Song: Star Wars Theme by John Williams

Film: Star Wars

JJ and Amy

Dance style: Foxtrot

Song: Raindrops Keep Falling On My HeadB.J. Thomas

Film: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

Max and Dianne

Dance style: Couples' Choice

Song: The Simpsons Theme by Danny Elfman

Film: The Simpsons Movie