US election 2020: We still don't know who has won

Getty Images We don't yet know who will be the next US president. Results show the election is tight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Millions of Americans have cast their vote to decide who will become the next US president.

Both Mr Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are really close in a number of swing states - which means the votes in those areas could go either way.

The result so far is very tight and at this stage we don't know who has won and it could be another day or more until we know the final result.

But both Mr Trump and Mr Biden are saying they think they're on track to win.

So, what has happened so far? We've got it covered.

What do we know so far?

Getty Images On 3 November millions of people across the US waited in line to vote

Results are pouring in from across the US and all focus is on the key battleground states that will decide the election. These are states where both candidates have a chance of winning.

The race is tight in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina.

Mr Trump has done better than a lot of experts thought and has won in the large battleground state of Florida. With the win, Trump clears the first big hurdle standing between him and re-election.

But Democratic rival Mr Biden could win in Arizona, which is usually a Republican state.

Nothing is certain until all the votes are in.

Getty Images People gathered in Times Square in New York City as they awaited election results

The candidates need 270 electoral college votes to become president.

Americans living in each state vote for people called 'electors' who support the candidate they want to be president, in this case either Joe Biden or Donald Trump.

The more people who live in a state, means the more electors that state has. So California, which has lots of people living there, has 55 votes. While Alaska, where there aren't as many people, has just three votes.

In total, there are 538 votes across the 50 states and the capital, Washington DC.

The candidate with the most electors on his or her side wins all of the state's electoral college votes.

Why is there a delay?

Getty Images Election workers counting votes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - a key state that could vote either way

Usually the result would be announced the day after the election and by now we'd know who has won.

However, things are different this year.

A record number - over 100 million people - decided to do a postal vote. It means they submitted their choice before the election via the post, instead of voting in person on 3 November.

Many people thought it would be safer to vote this way, and avoid others at polling stations, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Getty Images A record breaking number of people voted via post

Officials are warning that it could take days, or even weeks, for the result this year because of the huge increase in postal votes.

A lot of states are not used to counting this many postal votes, and different states have different rules about how and when to count them, meaning there will be large gaps between them in terms of reporting results.

In some states it will take weeks to get complete results.

What have the candidates said?

Getty Images

There have been strong words from both of the candidates, with Mr Biden saying he thinks he'll win and Mr Trump claiming he has already won - despite the fact that no result has been declared.

Joe Biden told his supporters: "We feel good about where we are, we really do. I am here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election."

Donald Trump meanwhile has already started celebrating, and says as far as he is concerned he has already won - but millions of votes are still to be counted.

In a tweet Mr Trump also accused his opponents of trying to "steal the election", and has called the election "an embarrassment to the country" and "a major fraud on the nation".

He wants postal votes to stop being counted even though they were cast before the election, and said he will be going to US supreme court to fight the election results.

What happens next?

Getty Images

States will continue counting and results are expected to trickle in over the next few days.

No matter what happens, Mr Trump is still president until 20 January 2021.

This is the presidential inauguration day, which is a ceremony to mark the start of the next four-year-long presidential term.