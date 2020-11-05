Autumnwatch: Spy on your favourite animals in the new series

Chris Packham is back with a new series of Autumnwatch

Chris Packham is back with a brand-new series of Autumnwatch.

The series follows lots of different wildlife through hidden cameras and a team of experts, including Iolo Williams, Michaela Strachan and Gillian Burke.

The series captures never before seen footage of all our favourite woodland animals throughout the cold nights of autumn.

By using special infra-red cameras, Chris Packham and his friends will be able to show us what these animals get up to when we aren't there to see them!

Getty Images Will you be able to spot any badgers?

The series even has an appearance from astronaut Tim Peake! Tim will be explaining to us how the seasonal cycle was influenced by a giant collision from space billions of years ago.

The cameras are sneakily placed where Chris Packham lives in the New Forest. "It's all about the surprising little things you happen across when it's your patch that you take the time to stop and look at" Chris said.

You can even watch the cameras live 11am until 11pm, until the 6th of November.

Getty Images Autumnwatch is back!

There are lots of different types of animals that you will be able to catch sight of in Autumn, such as squirrels, badgers and foxes as well as interesting mushrooms and beautiful coloured leaves.

Let us know what you have seen in the comments!