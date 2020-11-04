Have you been eating chocolate biscuits the wrong way?

Getty Images

Whether you're a dunker, you like to nibble around the edges, or keep the chocolaty bit for the last bite, the way you eat your chocolate biscuits might be about to change!

According to McVitie's, the makers of Chocolate Digestives, Chocolate Hobnobs and Jaffa Cakes, the chocolate side of the biscuit is not the top but the bottom.

Caroline Hipperson, Chief Marketing Officer for the company, said the biscuits "swim through a reservoir of chocolate when we make them, which dips their bottoms in chocolate.

"So, we can officially confirm that the side with the chocolate on is in fact the bottom of a McVitie's chocolate biscuit. We will, however, leave it up to biscuit lovers everywhere to decide how they enjoy theirs."

So what do you think, let us know the way you eat yours by voting or or commenting below.

