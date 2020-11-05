Bonfire night: How to bake realistic bonfire cupcakes

Alamy

Bonfire night is going to very different this year, as England goes into a second National lockdown and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have restrictions because of the coronavirus.

But that doesn't mean Bonfire Night is over! There are many ways to celebrate Bonfire Night without standing in the cold waiting for a firework to go off!

Why not take up some arts and crafts and make your own Guy Fawkes made out of stockings and straw and put him on display in your garden?

You could always watch your own firework display from your very own telly! For some people Bonfire Night can be uncomfortable, so check out interesting ways you can still enjoy Bonfire Night from your living room here.

You could even try baking! Fin, who won Junior Bake Off aged 13, stole the judge's hearts with his 'Winner Bakes It All' cake and now he's designed a showstopper you can make at home.

We've got Fin's exclusive recipe here for you, with a step by step video guide, so you can make these cute bonfire cupcakes to impress all your mates.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Junior Bake off winner Fin shares his secret Bonfire bake

Ingredients

For the cupcakes: 140g melted unsalted butter

140g caster sugar

2 eggs

50ml vegetable oil (or just any flavourless oil)

115g self-rising flour

25g cocoa powder

½ a tsp of baking powder

some hazelnut (or other)chocolate spread for the filling

For the buttercream:

250g of soft unsalted butter

500g icing sugar

Red, orange and tallow food colouring

For the decorations:

chocolate sticks

mini marshmallows

cocktail sticks

Method

First we need to wash our hands and preheat the oven to 170c For the cupcakes mix together the butter, sugar eggs and oil until it is all one colour and smooth Sieve the flour, cocoa and baking powder into a bowl and fold them together with a spatula until there are no lumps of flour Add the batter to a piping bag and pipe the batter into the cupcake cases and then place them into the oven to bake for 15 to 20 minutes, you will know when the cakes are baked when you can insert a cocktail stick into the centre and it comes out clean Leave the cakes to cool on a wire rack until they are fully cool Make a hole in the centre of the cakes and pipe in the chocolate spread until they are full Place the cakes in the fridge until the chocolate spread has set To make the buttercream whisk the butter until it is pale and then slowly add the icing sugar in stages so it does not make the buttercream grainy Divide the icing between three bowls and add the colouring into the buttercream Add the buttercream into three separate piping bags, with the red having the largest nozzle, the orange having the medium nozzle and the yellow having the smallest nozzle Take the cupcakes out of the fridge and pipe the red buttercream in the centre of the cake and then pipe the orange on top of that and then the yellow on top of the orange so it looks like a fire Poke 4 holes in the cupcakes for the chocolates to go in and place the chocolate into the holes and snap the excess off the top of them, do this to all of the cakes and set them to one side Add some marshmallows onto the cocktail sticks and place them on the chocolates so they hold the marshmallows up Finally you can enjoy these cupcakes and trust me they taste AMAZING !

Sally Wooward

Thanks again Fin! Are you going to try this bake? Let us know in the comments!