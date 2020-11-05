Bonfire night: How to bake realistic bonfire cupcakes

Bonfire night is going to very different this year, as England goes into a second National lockdown and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have restrictions because of the coronavirus.
But that doesn't mean Bonfire Night is over! There are many ways to celebrate Bonfire Night without standing in the cold waiting for a firework to go off!
Why not take up some arts and crafts and make your own Guy Fawkes made out of stockings and straw and put him on display in your garden?
You could always watch your own firework display from your very own telly! For some people Bonfire Night can be uncomfortable, so check out interesting ways you can still enjoy Bonfire Night from your living room here.
You could even try baking! Fin, who won Junior Bake Off aged 13, stole the judge's hearts with his 'Winner Bakes It All' cake and now he's designed a showstopper you can make at home.
We've got Fin's exclusive recipe here for you, with a step by step video guide, so you can make these cute bonfire cupcakes to impress all your mates.
Ingredients
Method
Thanks again Fin! Are you going to try this bake? Let us know in the comments!
