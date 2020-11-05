play
Watch Newsround

Bonfire night: How to bake realistic bonfire cupcakes

Last updated at 07:11
comments
View Comments (4)
bonfire cupcakesAlamy

Bonfire night is going to very different this year, as England goes into a second National lockdown and Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all have restrictions because of the coronavirus.

But that doesn't mean Bonfire Night is over! There are many ways to celebrate Bonfire Night without standing in the cold waiting for a firework to go off!

Why not take up some arts and crafts and make your own Guy Fawkes made out of stockings and straw and put him on display in your garden?

You could always watch your own firework display from your very own telly! For some people Bonfire Night can be uncomfortable, so check out interesting ways you can still enjoy Bonfire Night from your living room here.

You could even try baking! Fin, who won Junior Bake Off aged 13, stole the judge's hearts with his 'Winner Bakes It All' cake and now he's designed a showstopper you can make at home.

We've got Fin's exclusive recipe here for you, with a step by step video guide, so you can make these cute bonfire cupcakes to impress all your mates.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Junior Bake off winner Fin shares his secret Bonfire bake

Ingredients

Method

Fin gives the thumbs upSally Wooward

Thanks again Fin! Are you going to try this bake? Let us know in the comments!

More like this

autism-and-fireworks-child.
play
1:56

How to enjoy fireworks on Bonfire Night with autism

nervous dog
play
1:56

RSPCA's top tips for pets this bonfire night

hedgehog
play
0:48

Bonfire Night: Top tips for looking after wildlife

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Ooh! These look tasty! I might try them!
    🔥Icy🔥

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • Yummy! I’m going to maybe make them this weekend! 🧁

  • Yes I am they look delicious

    [Edited by Moderator]

  • Thank you! I can’t wait for bonfire night!
    🔥Icy🔥

    [Edited by Moderator]

Top Stories

Biden and Trump.

Trump vs Biden: Result waiting on key states

comments
211
girl-wearing-face-mask.

Coronavirus: Your questions about England's new lockdown

comments
63
Biden-Trump

What happens when US elections are too close to call?

comments
49
Newsround Home