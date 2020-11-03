World Sandwich Day: Choose your favourite

Getty Images

Today is World Sandwich Day!

Originally an American celebration, its popularity has spread due to the global appreciation of bread, butter and a tasty filling.

Around 12 billion sandwiches are eaten in the UK every year!

The sandwich is named after John Montagu, the 4th Earl of Sandwich, who liked eating beef placed between two slices of toasted bread when he wanted a simple snack.

John Montagu isn't thought to have invented the sandwich though, the concept came much earlier, starting 2000 years ago during the Jewish celebration of Passover.

