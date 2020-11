The arrival of coronavirus has led to lots of changes to the way we all live our lives.

And it also means there are loads of rules to keep up with about what we can and can't do.

Some of what you see or hear might sound confusing or scary, so it's normal to have some worries.

So it's important to look after your feelings, your mental health and your well-being. Psychologist Laverne Antrobus has some tips for you....