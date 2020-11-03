Joe Wicks is back for second lockdown with 'Wake Up With Joe'

Getty Images Will you be 'Waking Up With Joe?'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this weekend that England will have a second national lockdown.

Since then people have been preparing spending a bit more time at home, including Joe Wicks!

Joe Wicks announced on social media that he will be returning to recoding his exercise class - Wake Up With Joe.

He told his followers he would be recording them for 'however long it (lockdown)' takes.

One of the big impacts in the next few weeks in England is that although schools will remain open, lots of out-of-school sports clubs won't.

Leisure centres and gyms will close, along with other indoor and outdoor leisure facilities.

So Joe says he wants to help us to get a bit more exercise in our lives.

Apart from keeping our bodies healthy, experts say that working promotes positivity and good mental health.

Joe posted this message on his social media:

"Guess who's back with "Wake Up With Joe" I promised if we went back into a lockdown I would be here to help you get through it and I'm now committing to filming and sharing 3 new workouts a week until lockdown is over how ever long that takes. They will go live Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6am on my YouTube channel starting on Mon 9th. This will not be LIVE workouts but pre-recorded short 15-minute energy and mood boosting workouts to help you stay fit and find some positivity, energy and help with your mental health. You can then choose to do the workouts at a time which suits you. I need this just as much as you. Our mental health is suffering but we can get through this lockdown together and come out stronger both physically and mentally "

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden, who is charge of sport in England, said:

"Unfortunately we need to pause grassroots sport outside school to reduce the transmission risk from households mixing," he tweeted.

"As soon as we can resume this, we will".

