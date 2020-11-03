Royal family: The Queen and Prince Philip move back to Windsor Castle

Getty Images

Buckingham Palace have said the Queen and Prince Philip are returning to Windsor castle to spend the next lockdown together.

The royal household will form a bubble that has been nicknamed 'HMS Bubble' with her majesty, Prince Philip and a reduced number of staff to help stop the spread of the virus.

Prince Philip had been spending most of his time at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk and the Queen spent her weekend there before they both returned to Windsor.

The Queen who is 94 and Duke of Edinburgh who is 99, will celebrate being married 72 years, on November 20 which is during the second lockdown.

Getty Images

Prior to the pandemic, the Queen was usually more than 100 miles away at Buckingham Palace or at Windsor carrying out her duties as head of state.

But Philip reunited with the monarch at Windsor ahead of the nation going into lockdown in March.

They stayed at the castle in HMS Bubble for their safety for nearly 20 weeks, before heading to Balmoral in Aberdeenshire for their summer break, and then spending a few weeks together at Sandringham.

Philip has been staying at his Wood Farm cottage on the Sandringham estate for the past few weeks since the Queen returned to Windsor at the start of October.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made a video call to the children of key workers at a school in Lancashire

Meanwhile Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge caught coronavirus earlier this year, the BBC has been told .

It is believed he tested positive in April at a similar time to his father, the Prince of Wales.

BBC royal expert, Jonny Dymond, said Prince William's condition may not have been revealed publicly at the time as they may have wanted to avoid further alarm.

"But the palace also tries to preserve some privacy for the Royal Family," Jonny said.

Prince William reportedly carried out 14 telephone and video call engagements during April.

His father Prince Charles also tested positive in March 2020,