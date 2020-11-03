Anxiety: Experts launch app to help young people with their mood

Getty Images

Scientists are asking young people in Europe to try out their metal wellbeing app, as part of a study to see if "digital self-help" really works.

Researchers from eight countries have teamed up to develop the MyMoodCoach app, which they say can help can help to teach young people how to monitor and track their emotions.

The app also uses self-help techniques and cognitive behavioural therapy to help empower young people to worry less, and learn skills to improve their mental wellbeing.

Professor Ed Watkins, from the University of Exeter who is part of the project, said: "We're aiming to use mobile technology to equip young people to understand and manage their own emotions, to improve their wellbeing and reduce the risk of mental health issues."

He continued: "Finding ways to help young people is critical right now because we already know that Covid-19 and its disruption on daily life is having a huge impact on the wellbeing of young people."

The scientists hope that their app can help to reduce the rates of depression and anxiety in young people, and "help young people stay mentally well in these difficult times."

The ECoWeB Project is running until May 2021 and 2000 young people aged 16-22, from the UK, Spain, Germany and Belgium will be given the opportunity to try the app.

The researchers also hope the results of the app will help them to learn more about young people's moods, emotions and mental health.