Wales lockdown: Two households can form bubble after 9 November

Wales has been in a firebreak lockdown since 23 October which has meant people haven't been able to mix with people they don't live with.

The restrictions are due to be lifted next Monday and new details about what will be allowed then have been released by the country's First Minister Mark Drakeford.

From 9 November two households in Wales will be allowed to form a bubble and meet at home, indoors.

Groups of 15 will be able to meet for organised indoor activities and 30 will be able to meet for organised activities outdoors.

The Wales firebreak lockdown started on 23 October

There will be no travel restrictions within Wales, but people will not be able to leave the country except for essential purposes such as work during England's four-week lockdown.

The Welsh Government is also going to make a "restricted list of essential purposes" for people to be allowed to travel between England and Wales. This will be a system for both sides of the border.

All the Welsh businesses that were closed during the firebreak will also be allowed to reopen. Currently, shops, pubs and gyms are closed.

People will be able to go on holiday within Wales but will not be allowed to travel abroad.