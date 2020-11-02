Coronavirus: Your questions about England's lockdown answered

Getty Images

From Thursday 5 November, England will be in lockdown for four weeks - to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

That means that everyone is being asked to stay at home whenever possible, and the restrictions will be much stricter.

Mr Johnson said that after 2 December the restrictions would be eased and regions would go back to the tiered system already in place across England.

Find out more about the new restrictions and how there are different rules in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales here.

Many of you might have questions about how this second lockdown will affect you, and how it might be different.

We have answered some of your questions about lockdown below - if you have a question that we haven't answered please send it in below in the comments.

We may not be able to answer all of them, but we will try to answer as many as we can.

"Can we still do PE if sports groups have been cancelled?"

Getty Images

Yes - as PE is a part of the school curriculum and as schools are still open PE will still take place within school time.

However, it may be a bit different than normal, with increased social distancing measures in place.

"Why do schools not have to close?"

Getty Images

Unlike the first lockdown earlier this year, this time schools will remain open.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove said: "We want to keep schools open."

In the new lockdown guidelines it states: "It remains very important for children and young people to attend, to support their wellbeing and education and help working parents and guardians. Senior clinicians still advise that school is the best place for children to be, and so they should continue to go to school. Schools have implemented a range of protective measures to make them safe."

However, around 150,000 teachers and support staff from the National Education Union - the UK's biggest Teaching union - have backed a campaign to close schools and colleges during lockdown, as they worry they could be an "engine for virus transmission".

"I love parks especially with playgrounds - will they be open?"

Getty Images

Yes - Playgrounds will remain open.

During the new lockdown you will be able to exercise outdoors or visit public places with the people you live with.

Here are the places you can visit: Parks, beaches, countryside, public gardens, allotments and playgrounds.

You can not meet in a private garden.

"I go to a tutor after school. Will I still be able to do that?"

Getty Images

If you visit your tutor's house, or if you tutor visits your home this would no longer be allowed under the new lockdown rules, which state that you must not meet indoors with people who do not live in your household.

Many people have been using online video chatting services to continue their education and stay in touch with others during lockdown.

"Does that mean the rule of six is now gone?"

Getty Images

Yes - Under the new lockdown there are stricter rules on how many people, and who you can met up with.

You must not meet indoors with family or friends unless you live with them, or they are in your support bubble.

A support bubble is where a household with one adult joins up with another household. Households in that support bubble can still visit each other, stay overnight, and visit outdoor public places together.

When meeting outside you can:

meet people you live with.

meet people in your support bubble.

meet one person from a different household. Children who are too young to go to school, and those with disabilities who need extra care, do not count towards this number.

What about Diwali? Are churches and religious buildings open?

Getty Images This church in London is being used as a food bank

No - Places of worship will be closed for big services with lots of people.

However, religious buildings can be used for:

Funerals

To broadcast acts of worship

Individual prayer

Formal childcare

Essential voluntary and public services, such as food banks

Other essential activities such as support groups.

Getty Images

Diwali is the five-day festival of lights - an important religious festival celebrated by millions of Hindus, Sikhs and Jains around the world.

In 2020 it begins on Thursday 12 November and lasts for five days, with the main day of celebrations taking place on Saturday 14 November.

The new lockdown measures mean people will have to celebrate Diwali at home with their family.

Earlier this year Muslims celebrated Eid under social-distancing restrictions, and Jewish people celebrated Passover under lockdown.

If you have any questions about the new lockdown restrictions in England let us know in the comments below and we will try to answer them.