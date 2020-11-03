Why the economy is a big issue for Americans in this US election
On Tuesday 3 November Americans will get the final chance to vote for who they want to be president for the next four years.
Either the current President, Republican Donald Trump or former Vice-President for the Democratic Parry, Joe Biden will win.
One of the big issues this year is the economy, which has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kids across the United States have been telling Newsround which candidate is the right man to take the country forward.