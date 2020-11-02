England lockdown: How is it different to the first one?

PA Media

From Thursday 5 November, England will enter its second national lockdown - but although it might seem like a repeat, there are some differences to the lockdown introduced back in March this year.

On Saturday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement about a four week lockdown, and he is set to give more details when he speaks to MPs later today.

Here's what we know so far about the new lockdown...

How is it different to lockdown no. 1?

The biggest change for children in England is that schools will stay open, so you'll still be able to see your school friends and shouldn't have to miss any lessons - unless your school tells you to work from home for a certain reason.

Another big difference is that adults can meet one person from another household outside to exercise or sit in a park. Children under school age who are with their parents will not count towards the limit on two people meeting outside, so this could help you see your friends.

Playgrounds won't close, but you'll still need to keep your distance from children that you don't live with.

Elderly and vulnerable people will not be ordered to ' shield ' indoors, although people who are classed as clinically vulnerable will be asked to be "especially careful".

Travelling to holiday homes isn't allowed. Last time round there was some confusion about whether people could choose to stay in another home if they had one, but this time the government has made the rules clear from the start.

Last time many hotels were closed but although under these rules they can stay open, stays are only allowed for work reasons.

Childminders can carry on working. 'Childcare bubbles' will also still be allowed , which means if your grandparents normally look after you after school they can continue to do so.

Garden centres will be allowed to remain open .

What's the same as the first lockdown?

Everyone is being asked to stay at home whenever possible. Travelling outside your local area should be avoided, and the number of trips taken should be reduced.

After-school clubs and youth groups will stop for the next month.

Going on holiday isn't allowed, and overseas travel is only allowed for work or essential trips.

Meeting indoors or in private gardens will not be allowed, but individuals can meet one other person from another household outside in a public place.

Supermarkets, food shops and pharmacists will remain open but non-essential retail will close.

Restaurants, pubs, and bars must close - but they can still provide takeaway and delivery.

Indoor and outdoor leisure facilities, such as gyms and swimming pools, will also close, along with entertainment venues and personal care facilities such as beauty salons and hairdressers.

Places of worship will close, unless they are being used for funerals, to broadcast acts of worship, individual prayer, formal childcare, or essential services such as blood donation or food banks.

What can we learn from the first lockdown?

Following the lockdown earlier this year lots of organisations and charities reported on the negative impact it had on children's mental health.

We know looking after our mental health is very important, so what can we do to look after our wellbeing during this lockdown period?

Leah spoke to Dr Radha who had these tips for what do to if you're feeling worried or scared.

Radio 1 presenter and author Katie Thistleton also had this advice for young people struggling with lockdown:

Stay Active

Fresh air and exercise can do amazing things to boost your mood!

Try to take some time for yourself each day to go outside - even five minutes can make a huge difference.

Stay In Touch

Just because you are spending all your time at home, doesn't mean you can't try and stay in contact with your friends and family.

Suggest to your parent or carer about setting up a virtual playdate over video call - you can play games online with friends too!

Stay on Schedule

Having structure to the day can help you feel more in control.

Going to sleep at a regular time is important too to keep you rested and feeling ready to tackle the next day.