Avatar: Kate Winslet breaks Tom Cruise's underwater record

Jon Landau/Instagram Kate Winslet is seen here filming an underwater scene for Avatar 2

Kate Winslet has broken Tom Cruise's underwater filming record.

She managed to hold her breathe underwater for seven minutes and 12 seconds!

Kate was filming a scene for new film Avatar 2 when she managed the impressive feat.

Tom Cruise had previously managed to do it for six minutes whilst filming an underwater stunt for his film, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

20th Century Fox

Avatar 2 is believed to feature a new marine life form, and has required much of its cast to shoot scenes underwater.

Filming for Avatar 2, which is being filmed alongside Avatar 3, had to stop because of coronavirus, but both films are now back under way and have new release dates.

The first Avatar film was released in 2009 and fans have waited over 10 years for these next two.

Avatar 2 will be out December 16 2022, and Avatar 3 will be released December 20 2024!