Tekkerz Kid, Pokemon and the Football Association (FA) - who run English football - have teamed up to get more children playing futsal!

Tekkerz Kid was at the home of English football, St George's Park, for the launch of the FA Pokemon Youth Cup futsal tournament.

But what exactly is futsal and how can it help you improve your footy skills?

We chatted to Lorenzo, aka Tekkerz Kid himself, to find out more.