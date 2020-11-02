Strictly 2020: Jacqui Smith first to leave

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Jacquie Smith didn't do enough to impress the judges this week

Jacqui Smith is the first celebrity to depart the dance floor in Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

She faced Jamie Laing in the dreaded dance off.

On Saturday, Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman hosted the second live show as the couples tried to dazzle the fabulous judges; Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood and head judge, Shirley Ballas.

The judges' scores this week were added to those from last week, and were then combined with the results of the viewers' votes to decide the lowest scoring two couples facing the dance off.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Jamie Laing and his dance partner Karen Hauer were saved by the judges

After both couples had danced a second time the judges delivered their verdicts.

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Jamie and Karen.

Craig said: "based purely on dance merit and what I thought was the better dance of the evening, I'd like to save Jamie and Karen."

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Jamie and Karen.

She said: "First of all I'd like to say that both couples did very well, I felt that both couples picked up a notch this time. I just have to say that for me personally I think that one couple was a little bit on a higher level so I'm going to save Jamie & Karen."

Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would also have chosen to save Jamie and Karen.

BBC/PA Wire

When asked by Tess about her time on the show, Jacqui said: "I had the greatest adventure it's possible to imagine. I'm just sorry I can't continue it with this man who has been absolutely fantastic."

Anton was asked if he had any words for Jacqui and said: "well I've loved every second of being in the studio with you. You are just the best and I've loved it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

Sunday's Results show also featured a spooky routine from our sensational professional dancers, plus a musical performance from pop icon Sam Smith who performed their latest single, Diamonds.

The remaining eleven couples will take to the dance floor next week in a spectacular Movie Special!