Little Mix The Search delayed for a week

The semi-final of Little Mix The Search has been postponed until next week.

The talent show, in which bands compete for a place on the girl group's 2021 tour, was knocked from the schedule and will now air as part of a "big final event weekend".

It was replaced by prime minister Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement which was being shown on BBC One last night.

A statement on Twitter said: "Little Mix The Search has been postponed tonight for a BBC News special.

"The show will now become part of a big final event weekend, with the semi-final airing at 7pm on Friday 6th November and the final at 6.05pm on Saturday 7th November."

It's not the first spot of drama to happen in the series.

The live shows were pushed back a week after "a small number of people" involved in the show tested positive for coronavirus.

And during the first live show episode, group member Jade Thirwall had to judge via video call as she was asked to self-isolate at home.

