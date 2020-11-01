Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Top moments from last night's show

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Nicola Adams and Katya Adams are in second spot on the leader board

It's the weekend which can mean only one thing...

Grab your glitter, sequins, and dancing shoes, because it's Strictly season!

Last night was the second live show, which saw 12 celebrities strut their stuff in a bid to impress the judges and earn a place next week.

So, what went down? We've got it covered.

A late start

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Fans took to social media to raise their concerns that Strictly might be late. We imagine them calling in unison for the show to start - doing their best impression of JJ Chalmers, pictured here

The show started a few minutes late on Saturday night due to prime minister Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement which was being shown on BBC One.

As the start of Strictly approached at 7.10pm, Mr Johnson's press conference moved to the BBC News channel so viewers could get their dancing fix!

Fans had earlier voiced their concerns on social media that Strictly would not start on time.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker said on Twitter: "If this runs any later Boris Johnson could be in a Strictly dance-off."

Comedian David Baddiel added: "If this announcement holds up Strictly we may finally have a revolution."

Top scorers

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire HRVY and his professional dance partner Janette Manrara are in joint-first position

EastEnders star Maisie Smith and YouTuber HRVY are in joint-first position on a total of 49 points each, combined from this week and last week.

HRVY impressed with a Viennese waltz alongside his partner Janette Manrara.

Judge, Motsi Mabuse, who last week awarded the couple a nine for their jive, said HRVY was a "diamond in the sky" as she praised their routine.

Shirley Ballas said "the potential in this partnership is to the moon and back".

The couple scored 24, including another nine from Mabuse.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez are in joint-first place. Did you enjoy their tango?

Likewise, soap star Maisie Smith's tango with Gorka Marquez was praised by Craig Revel Horwood, who told her "you are an exceptional dancer my darling".

The couple scored a nine from Ballas and a total of 25.

Keeping us entertained

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Co-host Tess Daly set the upbeat mood for the show and kept us entertained

Co-host Tess Daly opened the show saying: "On a tough night we are going to try our very best to keep you entertained."

And the celebrity stars did just that!

The Wanted's Max George and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were the first couple to take to the dance floor as they performed a jive, scoring 20 out of a possible 30.

Boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones performed the first Couples' Choice of the series and are in the second spot on the leader board with 45 points (combined from this week and last week)

Ranvir Singh and Caroline Quentin are joint third with 42 each.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Radio DJ Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec

Radio DJ Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec performed a Viennese Waltz, during which Amfo's black netted skirt got caught in her shoe momentarily. She received17 points.

Reality TV star Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer performed an American Smooth.

Motsi Mabuse said the couple brought some "Hollywood feeling" to the evening. The couple scored a total of 17.

Royal Marine JJ Chalmers also scored 17. He performed a Paso Doble.

Comedian Bill Bailey performed a Quickstep which saw a hologram of an elephant appear on the dance floor near the end of the routine.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood said he thought it was "absolutely fantastic", and the couple scored a total of 24.

Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire Jacquie Smith didn't do enough to impress the judges this week

Jacqui Smith and professional dancer Anton Du Beke did less well with their samba.

The couple only scored a two from Revel Horwood and ended up with 12 points. Jacqui has 25 points in total and is in last place.

The first celebrity dancer will be eliminated on Sunday night's episode.

Did you watch last night's episode? Let us know your favourite dancing duo in the comments below!