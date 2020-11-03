RSPCA's top tips for pets this bonfire night

Do you have a pet that's scared of fireworks?

RSPCA polling has revealed that 41% of people in England and Wales plan to hold private displays in homes this year, 18% more than last year.

This is due to the new covid-19 lockdown meaning most most public firework displays have been cancelled.

With more people letting off fireworks this could lead to more of our furry friends feeling a little frightened on bonfire night.

Newsround have been speaking to Dr Mark Kennedy who is a welfare expert at the RSPCA and he has given us his top 5 tips for keeping your pets safe this bonfire night.