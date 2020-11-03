play
Watch Newsround

RSPCA's top tips for pets this bonfire night

Do you have a pet that's scared of fireworks?

RSPCA polling has revealed that 41% of people in England and Wales plan to hold private displays in homes this year, 18% more than last year.

This is due to the new covid-19 lockdown meaning most most public firework displays have been cancelled.

With more people letting off fireworks this could lead to more of our furry friends feeling a little frightened on bonfire night.

Newsround have been speaking to Dr Mark Kennedy who is a welfare expert at the RSPCA and he has given us his top 5 tips for keeping your pets safe this bonfire night.

Watch more videos

RSPCA's top tips for pets this bonfire night
Video

RSPCA's top tips for pets this bonfire night

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election
Video

How racial issues could help decide the 2020 presidential election

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins
Video

How to make the most of your leftover pumpkins

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA
Video

Tekkerz Kid teams up with Pokemon and The FA

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'
Video

'If you love me in my scrubs don't hate me in my hoodie'

How rescued seal pups are cared for
Video

How rescued seal pups are cared for

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Part One: Young, Black and British - Hear Us
Video

Part One: Young, Black and British - Hear Us

Part Two: Young, Black and British - Hear Us
Video

Part Two: Young, Black and British - Hear Us

Five things you NEED to know about the US Election
Video

Five things you NEED to know about the US Election

Four ways to boss Halloween this year
Video

Four ways to boss Halloween this year

Dara O'Briain talks aliens and space in his new book
Video

Dara O'Briain talks aliens and space in his new book

'You don't have to put yourself in a category'
Video

'You don't have to put yourself in a category'

Kids in Northern Ireland tell us about their half-term holiday plans
Video

Kids in Northern Ireland tell us about their half-term holiday plans

The school that bought some lion poo
Video

The school that bought some lion poo

How can you spot fake news?
Video

How can you spot fake news?

Top Stories

Donald-Trump-Joe-Biden.

Could jobs and money decide who wins the 2020 US election?

girl-wearing-face-mask.

Coronavirus: Your questions about England's new lockdown

comments
The ISS orbiting the earth

The 20 most amazing moments of the ISS

Newsround Home