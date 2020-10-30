Little Mix: Perrie Edwards in agony every time she dances after injury

Getty Images Perrie Edwards (left) has been continuing to dance despite her back injury

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards says she is in agony every time she dances because of a back injury.

In a Q&A with fans on social media, Perrie said: "I recently found out I have a slipped disk and tear in the base of my back/spine and I die every time we dance. But it's worth it."

The 27-year-old is currently starring in The Search, a talent show that sees the band look for new talent to mentor as they select their favourite contestants to become part of a new pop group.

In the same Q&A, Perrie said she is decorating her house at the moment - which doesn't sound like it would be much fun with a back injury either.

Little Mix's new album, Confetti, comes out next Friday, and they are also hosting the MTV European Music Awards next week.

She told fans during the Q&A that she "gets anxiety" reading scripts from an autocue at events like the EMAs, but that fans are "gonna LOVE the performance".