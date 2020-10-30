More than 500 Scout groups facing closure across England

The Scouts Association Scouts have had to find new ways to raise money - which means new badges to be won

Over 500 Scout groups in some of the poorest parts of England are at risk of closure.

The groups are facing "severe financial difficulty" and a "bleak" future because social-distancing rules means many are unable to raise money in the ways they usually would, says the Scout Association.

The Association said many of the groups at that are financially struggling are in the deprived, inner-city areas where young people "most need support".

Scout groups in areas including Birkenhead, Wolverhampton, Norfolk, Greater Manchester, Greater London, East Sussex, the Isle of Wight, Kent, Shropshire Pontefract and Castleford in West Yorkshire need extra financial support.

Harry has earned what's thought to be the most badges of any Cub in the country

Fundraising challenge

This week they launched a new fundraising campaign to try to save the groups most at risk: A virtual race around the world.

Scouts will travel 172,000 miles collectively in their local areas for the event, which will aim to raise £300,000.

7,300 Scout groups across the UK have joined the event so far. Each Scout will travel a mile or more, wherever and however they like.

There are new badges to earn for everyone who takes part in the virtual race, and all the money from the badge's sales will be used to support groups who are most in need of financial help.

Bear Grylls is Chief Scout and started the Race Around the World off

Chief Scout Bear Grylls, said: "As Scouts we always support each other - and in today's tough climate, where we all need inspiration and community, we are taking part all together in our Race Round the World.

"Scouting plays a fundamental role in the lives of thousands of young people, giving them skills and hope for the future.

"That is now more vital than ever. I am so proud of those doing their mile in support of those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic."

The Scout Association says the majority of its groups are now "back up and running".