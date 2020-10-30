Getty Images The surface of the comet where the ice was discovered

Scientists from the European Space Agency (ESA) have finally found one of their landers that came into contact with a comet in 2014 after years of looking.

The Philae lander is a robotic spacecraft was launched by the ESA in 2004. It accompanied the Rosetta spacecraft, which performed flybys of Earth, Mars, and different asteroids.

When the lander made contact with the comet, it exposed 4.5-billion-year-old ice which has been described as "fluffi­er than cap­puc­ci­no froth".

Getty Images A model of the Rosetta spacecraft

The Philae lander separated from Rosetta to land on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko, more than ten years after leaving Earth.

Now, after several years of looking, ESA scientists have discovered where the lander made contact with the Comet on 12 November 2014.

The lander was in a rocky area of the Comet when it found an icy crevice and scratched open the surface. This exposed ice from when the comet was first formed, and had been protected from the Sun's radiation ever since.

Who belongs to the ESA? Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Until now, researchers only knew the location of the first and third landing, but knew that there was another contact between the two. The Philae lander was found in 2016 still at the third and final landing site.

ESA's Laurence O'Rourke, who was leading the study, said "Philae had left us with one final mystery waiting to be solved."

"It was important to find the touchdown site because sensors on Philae indicated that it had dug into the surface, most likely exposing the primitive ice hidden underneath."

"Now we finally know the exact place where Philae touched down on the comet for the second time," explained Jean-Baptiste Vincent from the DLR Institute of Planetary Research

He added that the information will allow the team to "derive important scientific results" from the information collected.