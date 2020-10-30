Halloween: Send us your spooky costume photos

BBC / Getty

It's time to dust off your cauldrons, whack out the fake blood and decorate a pumpkin for Halloween!

And we want to see your spook-tacular outfits.

Whether you're dressed as a ghost, zombie or even a skeleton, send in a photo of your creative costumes!

Send your pics using the link below and your parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

And don't forget to let us know what you're wearing in the comments below!

We'll put as many of them as we can into a gallery on our website - then you can see if you can spot yourself!

To send in pictures of your Halloween outfit follow this link below.

