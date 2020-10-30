play
Halloween: Send us your spooky costume photos

Last updated at 12:38
BBC / Getty

It's time to dust off your cauldrons, whack out the fake blood and decorate a pumpkin for Halloween!

And we want to see your spook-tacular outfits.

Whether you're dressed as a ghost, zombie or even a skeleton, send in a photo of your creative costumes!

Send your pics using the link below and your parent can also help you upload your videos and pictures here.

And don't forget to let us know what you're wearing in the comments below!

We'll put as many of them as we can into a gallery on our website - then you can see if you can spot yourself!

To send in pictures of your Halloween outfit follow this link below.

Are you ready to send your stuff?

Send your stuff
  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

If you cannot see where to upload, click here.

WATCH: How to upload your videos to Newsround!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • What are all of you going to wear?

    • StaffieLover replied:
      I don't celebrate Halloween but carve pumpkins and are having a dressing up party I'm being a cat! Do you want to be friends?
      StaffieLover💕

  • I’m not really dressing up this year but I might make my hair a little messy and put on some face paint. So long captain Phasma costume 😢😭😔

  • those are cute, first!

