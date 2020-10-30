play
West Yorkshire heads into strictest rules

Last updated at 07:25
A woman wearing a face maskPA Media

From Monday 2 November, West Yorkshire is to be placed under Tier three rules - the strictest level.

The area - home to an estimated 2.3 million people - includes the cities of Leeds and Bradford.

Under the tier three - very high alert - rules, there can also be no mixing of households indoors or outdoors, including in private gardens although schools wll stay open.

Who else is in Tier 3?
Customers are served outside a cafe in Haworth, West YorkshirePA Media

When West Yorkshire goes into tier three 11 million people - nearly a fifth of all those living in England - will be under the tightest coronavirus restrictions.

The neighbouring areas of South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire are already under Tier three restrictions, as well as the Liverpool City Region, Warrington and Nottinghamshire.

