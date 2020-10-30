play
What US kids think about coronavirus and the election

The US election is just days away, when the American people will get to vote on who they want to be in charge of their country.

They have to choose between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, who have very different views on a number of issues. One thing that they really disagree on is how to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsround has spoken to kids living in American states that have been affected by coronavirus to see who they want in charge.

