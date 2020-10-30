TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio and Liam Payne's Xmas collaboration!

@liampayne / Instagram Liam Payne's new Christmas track featuring Dixie D'Amelio is out TODAY!

What's better than a Christmas song by one superstar? Having TWO involved of course!

This is the festive cheer we all need right now!

Former One Direction icon, Liam Payne, is releasing a new single featuring none other than TikTok queen Dixie D'Amelio!

The track is called Naughty List and is out on Friday 30 October. VERY exciting news, right?!

Liam took to social media to share the news with fans, who seemed to have guessed the collab was happening already!

"I had this whole grand plan about announcing who was featuring on my new song #NaughtyList on Friday but you all did it again and found out! You're all detectives!" he said.

Talking about having Dixie on the song, Liam said he's "so excited" and asked his fans to "give her a warm welcome like I know you guys can".

@liampayne / Instagram Liam shared the exciting news on his Instagram profile

He added that he has "fallen in love with TikTok and I'm excited to have some fun leading up to the holidays with Dixie and her family".

"As we approach Halloween and Christmas during such a whirlwind year it's important everyone looks out for each other, so please join in the fun with us."

The pair are planning a "very special TikTok Live this weekend" which will give more info on what to expect in the next few weeks.