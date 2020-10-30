New Xbox: Unboxing Microsoft's new Series X and Series S

Microsoft and Sony are going head-to-head in the next few weeks with their new consoles, and here's Newsround's first look the machines flying the flag for Team Xbox.

There's two flavours of next-generation machine from Microsoft, the Series X and the Series S.

We'll have full unboxings and reviews closer to launch day, but for now here's a look at the two of them, and what you can expect to find in the box.

Let us know what you think of these two in the comments below, or are you waiting to get a look at the new PlayStation?

Series X

Here's the Series X, Microsoft's main machine.

Here's what you'll find in the box: A console, a controller, a power lead and the cable to plug it into your TV.

And here is what you'll find when you first pop the lid open.

You'll see with the Series S that Microsoft has big plans for powering your dreams with their new console!

There wasn't much wrong with the Xbox controller, so here's what you get with the new machine... something pretty similar to what came before.

Here's the back of it. We can't lie, there's not much to it, but here it is in a hand...

...and it looks pretty big! Will the controller be a bit too big for some people's hands?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Series S

This year Microsoft are launching a second new console that's not quite as powerful as the Series X, but is more capable than the old Xbox one.

This is the Series S, and it looks a little bit like a speaker!

Here's what you'll hold in your hands if you decide to go for the Series S.

The first thing we spotted was that the hard drive was a bit smaller than the X; will your console fill up quickly?

The Series S controller comes in white, unlike the black Series X controller.

Side by side

Here's the two Microsoft consoles next to each other.

One thought we had is that both are pretty big, but the S is, clearly, a bit smaller.

You can really see how huge the Series X is here, way bigger than the Series S.

Will they fit under your TV?