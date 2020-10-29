Batwoman: First look at the new costume

@JaviciaLeslie/Twitter

The first images have dropped of Javicia Leslie in the new Batwoman costume.

It's ahead of the show's season two return in 2021 - in the UK you can see it on E4.

The actress shared the images on her social media accounts and they show off a new-look mask, new red armbands, and a statement red bat on her chest.

Javicia is the first black woman to play Batwoman after taking over from actress, Ruby Rose, who shocked fans by announcing her departure after just one series as the caped crusader, aka Kate Kane.

@JaviciaLeslie/Twitter

Rather than just replacing Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, Javicia will play a brand new character, Ryan Wilder.

"I love the fact that Ryan is becoming her own Batwoman - it's her style, her swag, and her moment!" said Javicia.

"It was an honour to be able to collaborate with [the designers]. I felt it was important that viewers could tell... that Batwoman was a Black girl. With the... suit and beautiful Afro, we definitely nailed it!"

@JaviciaLeslie/Twitter

According to the programme makers, fans won't see Ryan wear this particular suit right away.

At first she'll put on the same suit that Kate Kane wore in season one, but as season two continues she'll be getting her own look.

