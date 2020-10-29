Coronavirus: France and Germany are going back into national lockdowns

Reuters This picture show Champs-Elysees avenue near the Arc de Triomphe, a popular tourist spot in France, completely deserted.

France and Germany are both going into some form of national lockdown again, to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Both countries have seen a steep rise in the number of coronavirus cases being reported there recently.

From Friday people living in France will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential work or medical reasons.

Over in Germany the rules are less strict than in France, but mean that restaurants, gyms and theatres will close.

Wales and Northern Ireland have both brought in stricter national lockdown rules, while in England and Scotland a system of Tiers have been set up to target lockdowns in places in those counties where the virus is spreading quickly and to have more relaxed rules in places where it isn't.

What are the new rules in France and Germany?

Reuters President Macron announced the new lockdown rules in a television broadcast

The president of France, Emmanuel Macron, said the country risked being "overwhelmed by a second wave that no doubt will be harder than the first".

In an announcement on TV he said that, as part of the new lockdown, all social gatherings would be banned, and people would need to fill out a form to give a very good reason to leave their homes.

This rule was in place in the country during the first lockdown in March.

On Wednesday it was reported that the number of cases in the country was the highest since April.

EPA Chancellor Angela Merkel made the announcement about the new changes in a virtual press conference

Over in Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel said her country had to "act now", and called for a "major national effort" to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Whilst the country has a lower infection rate than other countries in Europe, the Chancellor has been concerned by how fast the virus is now spreading, and is worried about the effect this could have on hospitals.

"Our health system can still cope with this challenge today, but at this speed of infection it will reach the limits of its capacity within weeks," Mrs Merkel said.

From 2 November until 30 November a new lockdown will come into effect in the country. Schools and kindergartens will remain open but restaurants will close except for takeaway.

Social contact will be restricted to two households, with a maximum of 10 people, and tourism will be temporarily stopped.